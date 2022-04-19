Fluence Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FLNC) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 26th

Fluence Energy’s (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 26th. Fluence Energy had issued 31,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $868,000,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.81.

FLNC opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.41. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,854,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,340,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,041,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

