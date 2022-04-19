Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 217.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FLNC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

FLNC opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. Analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

