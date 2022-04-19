Flushing Financial (FFIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $645.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,031,000 after buying an additional 55,009 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,481.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 219,453 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 20,105 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

