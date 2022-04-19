FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $139.59. 4,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,611. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average of $111.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

