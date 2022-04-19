Focus Impact Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 26th (NASDAQ:FIACU)

Focus Impact Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 26th. Focus Impact Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Focus Impact Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,569,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,005,000.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

