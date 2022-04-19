Focus Impact Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FIACU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 26th

Focus Impact Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 26th. Focus Impact Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,569,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.