Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FEMSA underperformed the industry in the last three months. The stock’s dismal performance can be attributed to continued gross margin pressures in fourth-quarter 2021. Gross margin was affected by contraction at FEMSA Comercio’s Fuel Division, partly offset by margin expansion at FEMSA Comercio’s Proximity Divisions and at Coca-Cola FEMSA. Fourth quarter results were also partly hurt by the impacts of supply-chain disruptions and higher raw material costs. However, the company’s top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. This marked the third straight quarter of revenue beat. Revenue growth was driven by gains across all business units, along with a favorable comparison with the year-ago quarter. FEMSA’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors also act as upsides.”

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FMX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $78.85. 25,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,286. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.