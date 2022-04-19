Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Update

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

FL opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 265,970 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Foot Locker by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,118 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $3,287,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

