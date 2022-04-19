Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Short Interest Update

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 565,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

In other Forma Therapeutics news, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $55,618.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 18.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,070,000 after buying an additional 75,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,226,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.17. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $31.39.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

About Forma Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.