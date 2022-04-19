Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective (up previously from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.12.

Shares of TSE:FTS traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$63.48. The company had a trading volume of 265,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,993. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.27 billion and a PE ratio of 24.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$54.32 and a 52-week high of C$65.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.82.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9799998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total value of C$613,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,870,402.45. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,615.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

