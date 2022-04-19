Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after buying an additional 1,330,637 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at $1,617,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at $1,720,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,316,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at $408,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

