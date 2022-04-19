Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($32.26) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

FOJCY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,500. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 8.12%.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

