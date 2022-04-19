Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

FORD opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $17.61 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

