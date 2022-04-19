Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
FORD opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $17.61 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.80.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.
About Forward Industries (Get Rating)
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
