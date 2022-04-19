Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWP opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.