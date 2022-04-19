Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FCPT stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.82%.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody bought 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,963,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 438,597 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 653,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 176,960 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 229,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

