Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Short Interest Update

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

FCPT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.42. 8,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,867. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

