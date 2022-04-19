Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $104,616,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,613,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,092,000. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. This is a boost from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -102.90%.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.
