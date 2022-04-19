Franklin Electric (FELE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Franklin Electric has set its FY22 guidance at $3.50-3.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.500-$3.750 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

