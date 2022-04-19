freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €19.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €19.00 ($20.43) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 26.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($29.46) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on freenet in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.63 ($26.49).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €25.76 ($27.70) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.47. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($35.40).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.