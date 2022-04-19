Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE FRD opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.39.
