Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRO shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Frontline by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontline by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 359,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Frontline by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 289,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 248,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Frontline (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
