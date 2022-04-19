Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FUPBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. 60,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,282. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $13.61.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

