Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fuwei Films from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98. Fuwei Films has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.