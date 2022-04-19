FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Reduced by Analyst

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report released on Monday, April 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 73.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 530,401 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

