FY2022 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $13.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.86.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.74.

NYSE:PNC opened at $175.75 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $228.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.