FY2023 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut by Analyst

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 106.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.01.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,821 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,011,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

