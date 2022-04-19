Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$48.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 176.82% from the company’s current price.

GLXY stock traded up C$0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting C$17.34. 219,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,094. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.96. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of C$13.26 and a 1 year high of C$43.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 5,400 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$91,832.94. Also, Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$634,315.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,229,409.53. Insiders sold 70,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,399 over the last 90 days.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

