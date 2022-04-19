Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
NYSE:GATO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,074. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22. Gatos Silver has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $20.26.
Gatos Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
