GCM Mining Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:GCM)

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
TSE:GCM opened at C$5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$577.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78. GCM Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$6.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.06.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on GCM Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.04 price target (up from C$9.17) on shares of GCM Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
GCM Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.
