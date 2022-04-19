GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Short Interest Update

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,310,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 13,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,067,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.97. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GDS will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

