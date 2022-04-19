GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.07 ($46.31).

ETR G1A opened at €37.30 ($40.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($52.20). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

