GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.07 ($46.31).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR G1A opened at €37.30 ($40.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($52.20). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.