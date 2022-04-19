GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($47.31) to €42.00 ($45.16) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($50.54) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY remained flat at $$40.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.