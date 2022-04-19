Gemfields Group Limited (GEM) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on May 6th

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gemfields Group stock opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.51. Gemfields Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7.86 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.90 ($0.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £219.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) price objective on shares of Gemfields Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

