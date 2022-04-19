Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $226,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 680,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 540,813 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 330,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $5,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. 24,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.85. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 62.76%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

