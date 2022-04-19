Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.87 million, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.61. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 192,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 43.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

