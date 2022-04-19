General Electric (GE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect General Electric to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. General Electric has set its FY22 guidance at $2.80-3.50 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GE opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.60. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

