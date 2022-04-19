General Motors (GM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. General Motors has set its FY22 guidance at $6.25-7.25 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Motors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GM opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 364.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 49,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura dropped their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

