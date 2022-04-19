Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $521.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $521.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $537.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $512.60 million. Genesco reported sales of $538.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS.

GCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Genesco by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,330,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Genesco by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

GCO opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. Genesco has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $945.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

