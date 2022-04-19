Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
NYSE GNE opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.41. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter.
Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.
