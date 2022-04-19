Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

NYSE GNE opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.41. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genie Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

