Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GENI opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $812.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

