Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.
NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.