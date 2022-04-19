Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.