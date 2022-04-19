Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Update

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GPC stock opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

