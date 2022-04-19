Genuit Group plc (GEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.20 on May 25th

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GEN stock opened at GBX 456 ($5.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.06. Genuit Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 440 ($5.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 806 ($10.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 501.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 577.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.33) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

