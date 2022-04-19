Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GEVO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,658,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,904,701. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $890.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 3.28. Gevo has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Gevo by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo during the third quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Gevo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gevo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

