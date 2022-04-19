GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 16.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 57,388 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $17,464,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFL opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.39. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

