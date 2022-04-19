Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$26.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEI. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.82.

GEI traded up C$0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.38. 137,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.86. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.34 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 32.91.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1299999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$105,074.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

