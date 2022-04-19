GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

