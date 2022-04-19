Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,850.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GVDNY. UBS Group decreased their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Givaudan alerts:

OTCMKTS GVDNY remained flat at $$82.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.65. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $105.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

About Givaudan (Get Rating)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.