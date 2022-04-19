Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GBCI traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $46.72. 337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.29 and a 1 year high of $63.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,678,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,597,000 after buying an additional 1,159,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 322.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,993,000 after buying an additional 55,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,121,000 after buying an additional 48,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

