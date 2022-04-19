GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 2,100 by Jefferies Financial Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.79) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.33) to GBX 1,910 ($24.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.82) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,705.38 ($22.19).

Shares of GSK stock traded down GBX 14.80 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,758.20 ($22.88). The stock had a trading volume of 14,247,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,351. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,313.40 ($17.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,801.60 ($23.44). The company has a market cap of £89.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,619.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,577.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.95), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($712,853.37). Also, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.50) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($76,737.70).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

